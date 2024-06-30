Memorial service planned July 26 for Kelly J. Wilson, 1957-2024

Family and friends will gather July 26 to remember Kelly Jean Wilson, and are sharing this remembrance with her community now:

Kelly Jean Wilson, a lifelong resident of West Seattle, passed away on April 30, 2024, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on May 21, 1957 at the Doctors Hospital in Seattle to Dale and Peg Wilson. Kelly attended Hope Lutheran School, Denny Middle School, and graduated from Chief Sealth High School in 1975.

Following her high school graduation, Kelly attended beauty school and embarked on her career as a hairstylist. She worked at salons in Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, and 9th & Lenora, before starting her own salon in the Trigger Building in Sodo. Kelly reluctantly retired in December 2021 due to her illness.

Kelly also worked part-time for Seattle sports teams, concerts, and shows at both Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. As someone who loved being around others, she enjoyed the camaraderie of her coworkers and interactions with the fans.

In addition to her work, Kelly had a passion for playing sports and being active. In high school, she lettered in volleyball and track. She played soccer for many years in an adult league as well as Gaelic football for the Seattle Gaels. Kelly also loved attending her kids’ sporting events, cheering them on from the sidelines. She was a fan of all the professional and college teams in Seattle and the Zags in Spokane. Later in life, Kelly enjoyed attending yoga and fitness classes and missed them terribly when she became too ill to participate.

Kelly loved going on camping trips with family and friends and enjoyed her time traveling throughout Europe and her multiple trips to Ireland.

Kelly had many lifelong friends, especially from high school. She will be remembered for her unwavering love for her community and those around her, and her courage to take on any challenge that came her way.

She will be greatly missed by her partner Alan Gaskin, daughter Sara, son Joe (Margaret), sisters Vicky and Tammy (Marvin), brother Larry (Semie), as well as her many nieces and nephews and extended family.

A memorial service for Kelly will take place on Friday, July 26th, 2024, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 7001 35th Ave. SW.