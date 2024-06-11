GRADUATION: One week until two ceremonies, plus one local alum’s college triumph

(WSB photo, CSIHS graduation 2022)
One week from tonight, graduation ceremonies will be held for the Class of 2024 from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School. Again this year, Seattle Public Schools has scheduled both ceremonies for Memorial Stadium downtown (401 5th Ave. N.) – CSIHS at 5 pm, WSHS at 8 pm. (The graduations are expected to be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, too.)
It’s also graduation season for colleges and universities, and that means a new round of celebrations for alums from both schools from just a few years ago, as they complete their degrees. One proud parent of a WSHS graduate emailed us to share the news that his daughter had graduated as college valedictorian. We featured Keaton Dickinson here in her junior year when she won a city essay contest. Here’s what dad Corey Dickinson tells us:
Keaton has been a lifelong West Seattle resident and product of Seattle Public Schools. She developed her love of learning at Schmitz Park Elementary School (now Genesee Hill Elementary) from the incredible teachers, staff, and administrators. She continued on through Madison Middle School and onto West Seattle High School, where she graduated in 2020. At West Seattle High School, Keaton benefited from the many great instructors who guided and prepped her for college. Keaton took advantage of the AP classes offered, formed a Gun Violence Prevention club, registered 500 first-time voters, testified before the Washington State Senate regarding gun violence prevention, and helped get gun safety initiatives on the Washington State ballot and ultimately passed.
Keaton continued her education at the University of Southern California, where she was named Valedictorian of the School of Public Policy. On May 10th, Keaton delivered an inspiring and heartfelt Valedictorian speech in front of a crowd of 6,000 graduates and guests in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Below is her speech.
What’s next for Keaton? Corey tells us she “is looking at opportunities in affordable housing.” Congratulations to all 2024 grads – high schools and colleges!
