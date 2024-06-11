GRADUATION: One week until two ceremonies, plus one local alum’s college triumph

(WSB photo, CSIHS graduation 2022)

One week from tonight, graduation ceremonies will be held for the Class of 2024 from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School. Again this year, Seattle Public Schools has scheduled both ceremonies for Memorial Stadium downtown (401 5th Ave. N.) – CSIHS at 5 pm, WSHS at 8 pm. (The graduations are expected to be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel, too.)

It’s also graduation season for colleges and universities, and that means a new round of celebrations for alums from both schools from just a few years ago, as they complete their degrees. One proud parent of a WSHS graduate emailed us to share the news that his daughter had graduated as college valedictorian. We featured Keaton Dickinson here in her junior year when she won a city essay contest. Here’s what dad Corey Dickinson tells us: