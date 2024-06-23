FOLLOWUP: Southside Revolution wraps successful season. Clinics ahead for interested skaters!

(Photos courtesy Southside Revolution)

Following up on this report about their planned trip for national competition, we have an update from junior roller-derby organization Southside Revolution on how things went and what’s next, sent by Andrew McCarty:

This past weekend, the Southside Revolution Rebels, our local junior roller derby travel team, spent 3 days in Denver to compete against 5 other teams at the Junior Roller Derby Association playoffs. After a long weekend, competing in two challenging games against Rome Junior Roller Derby (Rome, GA) and FoCo Junior Roller Derby (Denver, CO), Rebels came in second place after an unfortunate loss to FoCo ending off the 10th season of Southside Revolution with an 13-3 season record.

(Southside Revolution [black and green] vs Rome [white and gold])

In addition, Southside Revolution will sadly be saying goodbye their two seniors, Fiona Lindsey and TJ Elbert, graduating from Chief Sealth Int’l High School and Garfield High School. They are also known as Silent But Deadly #222 and Fox & Furious #240 on the track. An age-out ceremony was held during the first day of the tournament, congratulating Fiona and TJ along with many other seniors from other competing teams.

Both joining Southside Revolution in 2019, these two seniors have made a major positive impact on the league over the past 5 years and have influenced many of the younger skaters in the league. Southside wishes them the best of luck in their adulthood, and hope they continue their derby career.

Composed of teenage skaters from West Seattle, White Center, Burien, and beyond, SSR makes its home at Southgate Roller Rink in White Center. The league serves 90+ skaters aged 7-18 of any gender identity, with five teams spread across a range of skill levels.

The teams will make an appearance at the West Seattle Grand Parade this year as well. For anyone interested in signups for new skaters to learn about derby at SSR’s September clinics, contact info@southsiderevolution.com