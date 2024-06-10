FOLLOWUP: Metro bus crash blamed on unoccupied scooter

We followed up with Metro today to ask what they could tell us about the crash reported here early Sunday, with a coach reported to have veered off SW Roxbury and through a fence. We took several questions to Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer, who incorporated the replies into this response:

Based on preliminary information, about 3:06 a.m. early Sunday morning a RapidRide H Line bus traveling westbound on Southwest Roxbury Street left the roadway at 22nd Avenue Southwest to avoid striking a Lime scooter that was lying in the roadway that was mistaken for either an animal or a person. The bus went through a fenced driveway and partially into a backyard.

Seattle Fire Department responded to assist. The bus driver is doing OK and was not injured. One passenger was (treated for) what initially was reported to be a leg injury. Two other passengers remained on board for a period of time due in part to a customer mobility issue. They later boarded another bus. A Metro truck arrived about 3:56 a.m. to tow the bus back to base for inspection and repairs.