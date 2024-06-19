West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Lincoln Park South Play Area completion timeline extended

June 19, 2024 6:40 pm
When last we asked Seattle Parks about the Lincoln Park South Play Area timeline – with construction finally under way, seven years after it was closed for wood damage – they told us it was expected to be complete this month. We went over the other day for a look, and noticed that despite June having less than two weeks left, the play area did not appear anywhere near complete. As the top photo shows, the new play structure is in place, but otherwise, the site still looks fairly raw:

The project webpage hadn’t been updated since January when we looked on Monday before sending Parks’ media team an inquiry. They have yet to reply, but we noticed that our inquiry has led to a small update on the website, where the anticipated completion date has changed from June to July.

  • Ted Ellis June 19, 2024 (7:10 pm)
    This playground closed when my kids were small. Seven years to redesign? When I visited with my teenager he was ashamed it took so long. He feels bad that kids have not enjoyed for almost a decade !

    • WSB June 19, 2024 (7:24 pm)
      The redesign was done within a year. Getting to construction is what’s taken the other six years.

