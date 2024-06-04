COUNTDOWN: One month until 2024 West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade

(WSB photo, 2023 parade)

Just one month until Independence Day … and the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, a quarter-century tradition. Megan Erb is coordinating it again this year, now under the umbrella of the Admiral Neighborhood Association, and she sent us this update:

We’re one month away from one of the biggest and possibly cutest West Seattle events of the year! The West Seattle 4th of July Kids Parade takes place on Thursday, July 4, 10 a.m. at the corner of Sunset Ave. and 44th Ave SW. Start planning your festive decorations for your bike, wagon, scooter, stroller, and yourself and kiddos! West Seattle families are the parade as we march through the North Admiral neighborhood to Hamilton Viewpoint Park. At the park, you’ll find booths full of kids’ activities, food trucks, coffee stands, and our famous coffee-bean-sack races! Our local fire department truck and police officers will be on hand with truck tours, stickers, and more!

This year the event is hosted by the Admiral Neighborhood Association (ANA), with support from Mode Music Studios, Potter Construction, Mathnasium, South Seattle College Cooperative Preschools, Holy Rosary School, Neighborhood Naturopathic, Fit4Mom West Seattle, West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Blog, and three new sponsors this year: Wicked Rae’s Art Studio, Dragonfly Yoga Pilates Dance, and Brian M. Peters Design. Parade attendees can get food and coffee from JJ Super Dawgs and West Seattle Grounds! Festive 4th of July swag will be handed out at the beginning of the parade thanks to Holy Rosary School, Neghborhood Naturopathic, and South Seattle college Cooperative Preschool.

To learn more about the event, including how to sponsor a kids’ activity table or volunteer for the event, visit the ANA’s West Seattle 4th of July Kids Parade webpage or contact info@connecttoadmiral.org.