CONGRATULATIONS! 8 more West Seattle High School student-athletes sign with colleges

Congratulations to eight more headed-for-college student-athletes! The report and photo are from West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson:

We had our Spring Senior Signing Day for West Seattle High School the other day. In photo, left to right: Marisela Giomi – Competitive Cheer: Northern Arizona University

Carmen Cruz – Women’s Basketball: University of Puget Sound

Aleister Alfstad – Men’s Soccer: Lewis & Clark College

Devon Ghali – Men’s Soccer: Lakeland University

Nate Schiavo – Men’s Basketball: Grays Harbor College

Milo Stover – Men’s Golf: Bellevue College

Sabin Tomlinson – Men’s Baseball: Long Beach City College

John Langen – Men’s Baseball: Wenatchee Valley College