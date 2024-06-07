West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! 8 more West Seattle High School student-athletes sign with colleges

June 7, 2024 7:01 pm
Congratulations to eight more headed-for-college student-athletes! The report and photo are from West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson:

We had our Spring Senior Signing Day for West Seattle High School the other day. In photo, left to right:

Marisela Giomi – Competitive Cheer: Northern Arizona University
Carmen Cruz – Women’s Basketball: University of Puget Sound
Aleister Alfstad – Men’s Soccer: Lewis & Clark College
Devon Ghali – Men’s Soccer: Lakeland University
Nate Schiavo – Men’s Basketball: Grays Harbor College
Milo Stover – Men’s Golf: Bellevue College
Sabin Tomlinson – Men’s Baseball: Long Beach City College
John Langen – Men’s Baseball: Wenatchee Valley College

