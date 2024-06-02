CAN YOU HELP? Bloodworks Northwest looking for more donors in West Seattle

If you can donate blood, Bloodworks Northwest hopes to see you at one of its West Seattle donation locations in the next week and a half. They’re offering an extra incentive, too. Here’s the announcement:

Water adventures await you this summer! Donate blood in June and ENTER TO WIN a BOTE Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board & Life Vest. Sail The Sound, Deschutes, Willamette, and beyond!

The lucky winner will be contacted between July 3-15, 2024. They will have 24 hours to accept their prize.

Bloodworks Northwest will be at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor Ave SW) for blood drives on June 3, 4, 10, and 11, and at Peace Lutheran Church, West Seattle (8316 39th Ave SW) on June 5.

Please sign up to give blood! Appointments are required. If you need help booking an appointment, please contact Bloodworks DONOR CARE TEAM at 800-398-7888 or e-mail schedule@bloodworksnw.org