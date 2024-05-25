BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Miso says closure is temporary

We still haven’t heard back from them directly but this morning, Miso – the eight-month-old Korean restaurant at 1513 SW Holden – has put up two messages saying their closure is temporary. First, while – as noted in our original report – the signage on the door was the same yesterday, we went by again a short time ago while in the area and found the new sign: “Sorry, we’re temporarily closed, but! still awesome.” The restaurant’s sporadically updated Instagram page also has changed since we last looked late last night, with the new message in the profile area, “We regret to inform you that we are temporarily closed for renovation. See you in few days again!” (It should be noted that a similar sign popped up a few days after what turned out to be the permanent closure of predecessor Wanna Burger and Teriyaki.)