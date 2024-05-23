BIZNOTE: Is Korean restaurant Miso in Highland Park closed temporarily or permanently?

Thanks for the tips. That’s the note on the door at Miso, which opened eight months ago at 1513 SW Holden in Highland Park. The other piece of paper is a Seattle Public Utilities notice dated today saying that water is facing imminent shutoff in the face of a $2,106 bill. Does this mean the restaurant is permanently closed? We’ve tried to reach the owner, including via phone numbers in licensing and corporate records, but have not made contact yet. Miso started serving Korean food last September in the space vacated five months earlier by Wanna Burger and Teriyaki. We’ll update with anything more we find out about its status.