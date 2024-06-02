UPDATE: Another West Seattle car-on-side crash

7:14 PM: Thanks to JC for the photo. For the second consecutive day, emergency responders have been called to a car-on-side crash in West Seattle. This one was at 41st/100th in Arbor Heights around 5 pm. It initially drew a “rescue extrication” callout, but that was downsized so quickly, we missed the dispatch. Archived audio indicates two vehicles were involved, a Toyota 4Runner and Nissan Maxima. No medic unit dispatched, which indicates no major injuries, but we’re checking with SFD to be sure.

8:16 PM: SFD tells us the vehicle that went onto its side had one person inside who got out by themselves and “declined medical attention.”