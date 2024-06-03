ALKI ELEMENTARY REBUILD: Hearing ends after 3 days. Here’s the decision timeline

(Past and future Alki Elementary site, WSB photo from last week)

Our full recap won’t be ready until later, but for those following the situation, we want to let you know right now that the Alki Elementary rebuild appeal hearing has just wrapped up after a third day of testimony. All three days, two lawyers representing the district and one representing the appellant have made their cases before Deputy Hearing Examiner Susan Drummond in the Seattle Municipal Tower hearing room downtown, with a city Department of Construction and Inspections planner also at the table (she finally got a brief chance to speak today). The only issue to be decided is whether to uphold the city’s decision to grant a zoning exception to Seattle Public Schools for building the new, expanded Alki Elementary (capacity 500+, up from the current 370, 100 more than current enrollment) with fewer offstreet-parking spaces than the 48 required – the district originally proposed zero, the city said OK, nearby residents successfully appealed, the district drew up a new plan with 15 spaces, the city said OK again, and another group of residents appealed. It was agreed when testimony concluded a short time ago that both sides will present their closing statements in writing (20 pages max) by June 27, and Drummond expects to issue her ruling on July 1. Building permits can’t be issued until this is resolved; the old school was demolished shortly after last school year, and some other site-prep work has been allowed. Here’s our recap of the first day of testimony last Tuesday; here’s our recap of Day 2 last Thursday; our report on today’s testimony will be ready tonight or tomorrow.