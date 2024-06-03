West Seattle, Washington

ALKI ELEMENTARY REBUILD: Hearing ends after 3 days. Here’s the decision timeline

June 3, 2024 4:50 pm
(Past and future Alki Elementary site, WSB photo from last week)

Our full recap won’t be ready until later, but for those following the situation, we want to let you know right now that the Alki Elementary rebuild appeal hearing has just wrapped up after a third day of testimony. All three days, two lawyers representing the district and one representing the appellant have made their cases before Deputy Hearing Examiner Susan Drummond in the Seattle Municipal Tower hearing room downtown, with a city Department of Construction and Inspections planner also at the table (she finally got a brief chance to speak today). The only issue to be decided is whether to uphold the city’s decision to grant a zoning exception to Seattle Public Schools for building the new, expanded Alki Elementary (capacity 500+, up from the current 370, 100 more than current enrollment) with fewer offstreet-parking spaces than the 48 required – the district originally proposed zero, the city said OK, nearby residents successfully appealed, the district drew up a new plan with 15 spaces, the city said OK again, and another group of residents appealed. It was agreed when testimony concluded a short time ago that both sides will present their closing statements in writing (20 pages max) by June 27, and Drummond expects to issue her ruling on July 1. Building permits can’t be issued until this is resolved; the old school was demolished shortly after last school year, and some other site-prep work has been allowed. Here’s our recap of the first day of testimony last Tuesday; here’s our recap of Day 2 last Thursday; our report on today’s testimony will be ready tonight or tomorrow.

  • Unfortunate June 3, 2024 (5:02 pm)
    The number one lesson this has taught me the quality of the education is much less important than the quality of the parking. These people have some wildly messed up priorities. 

  • Fin June 3, 2024 (5:12 pm)
    Great taxpayers money going to build a brand new school when the district is planning on closing schools. 

    • JM June 3, 2024 (5:43 pm)
      Thank you for voicing my thoughts exactly!

  • on board June 3, 2024 (5:14 pm)
    Having lived 2 blocks from there for nearly 18 years I think all this debate over parking is missing the real issue. The real issue is the pick up and drop off that occurs before and after school. You’re never going to have a couple hundred parking spots so each mom or dad can park for 5 -10 minutes at the same time each day. What the school really needs is a solid drop off and pick up area that keeps people moving like the airport and that has room for the bus.  What I observe on 59th is a consistent behavior of blocking the road in each direction, parking up on the grass and generally bringing all movement to a standstill. This is a problem both of engineering, as well as school management or the lack thereof.  These studies and subsequent discussion have failed to examine the real problem.

