YOU CAN HELP: Two food-donation drives this week

May 6, 2024 12:01 pm
 West Seattle news

Two food-donation drives ahead – first, this announcement is from West Seattle High School care coordinator Stacey Fernandez:

I am hosting a food drive tomorrow for the WSHS Pantry (which benefits students). The drive will happen tomorrow, Tuesday, May 7th from 4-5:30 PM. Location is WSHS Historical Entrance, which are the doors facing Hiawatha. I have attached a list of items we are requesting.

The school is at 3000 California SW.

Then this Saturday (May 11) – along with West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! – the second Saturday in May is also the USPS letter carriers’ nationwide Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Set out a bag of nonperishable food wherever your mail is delivered. Donations are collected, sorted at local post offices, and distributed to organizations that serve food banks.

