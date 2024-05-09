YOU CAN HELP: Louisa Boren STEM K-8 Move-a-Thon time

Another school fundraiser is welcoming wider community participation this week. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

The annual Move-a-Thon at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 is happening THIS WEEK May 9 & 10! We invite the community to support our STEM students by making donations to a specific grade on the move-a-thon page (under “classes”) or through our general donation page.

All STEM students get to participate in the Move-a-Thon during their regular PE class. Activity stations such as four-square, volleyball or dance party will be set up in the gym, and students will rotate through the stations during PE class.

The Move-a-Thon is a fundraiser that helps pay for library books, school and classroom supplies, staff appreciation, and much more to support our school.