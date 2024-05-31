West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library tech trouble continues

May 31, 2024 2:29 pm
The Seattle Public Library has published another update on its tech troubles, blamed on a “ransomware event” first disclosed Tuesday. Here’s one major point:

As of Friday morning, May 31, all e-book and e-audiobook holds for Library patrons have been paused. You will not lose the holds you currently have, and you will keep your current place in the queue. Your e-book and e-audiobook holds will remain paused until access to our services is securely restored. We do not have an estimate for when that will occur, but we are working diligently to bring services back online.

SPL says you can check out physical materials but you can’t yet return them, so hold onto whatever you have until they say they’re ready – SPL promises to “update due dates once our systems are securely restored.” Go here to see the full current list of which services are available and which are not.

  • WestSeattleVern May 31, 2024 (2:39 pm)
    Pro tip my wife told me about is to sign up for a Sno-Isle Libraries login. It took just a few minutes and I was able to get the back up and running in Libby right away. 

