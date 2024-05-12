WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Alki on Saturday, photographed by Victoria Gnatoka)

Here’s what to know about the hours ahead:

WSCGSD HOLDOVER SALES: Some of the sales that registered for Saturday’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day are continuing today – see the numbers listed here (and also check the comments on our Saturday story),

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN PEONY FESTIVAL: Performances and activities as well as celebration of the flowers, secone of two days for this annual festival, 11 am-4 pm. See the performance schedule here. (6000 16th SW, north side of South Seattle College north parking lot)

‘ALL LOVE’ ART SHOW: At Mystery Made in The Junction (4312 SW Oregon), noon-4 pm art show/sale (and free flowers!) – details in our calendar listing.

CASCADIA FRESH MARKET’S OPENING WEEKEND: You can buy affordable healthy food at this new neighborhood store launching a four-month test run at 5444 Delridge Way SW, open noon-6 pm today. Here’s our story explaining what it’s all about.

CIRCLE OF SONGS: Acoustic music at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

FREE CLASSICAL CONCERT: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), enjoy the Ladies’ Musical Club concert – see the program in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend’s finale can be music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!