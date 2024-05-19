WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shed burglar steals e-bike; dumped-possibly-stolen kids’ bike found

Two reader reports:

BURGLAR TAKES E-BIKE: From Ryan:

At around 12:30 pm (Saturday), a man in a black True Religion hoodie broke into our outdoor storage shed and stole my e-bike. He actually first spent about 15 minutes in a port-a-potty on our property, presumably waiting to see if we were home. After that he forced his way into our storage shed, knocking over nearly everything and making a ton of noise, grabbed my bike, and rode off.

The e-bike is a VanMoof S3 and is pretty distinctive [stock photo], and it’s possible it was making noises, setting off an alarm, or even locking itself after it was ridden away.

Any information is welcome, and in general we just want the community to keep an eye out for the guy. The temporary SPD case number is T00001564.