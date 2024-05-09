West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is just 36 hours away!

Day after tomorrow, in 80-degree-ish weather, thousands of people will be selling and/or shopping on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! If you haven’t seen the map of all 500+ sales yet, find it here (that’s also where to get the link to the downloadable/printable version). For tonight’s preview, we’re mentioning some of the sales with unusual features – here are a dozen (and of course you’ll find many, many other interesting sales if you browse the listings!):

#21: 4115 23rd Ave SW – Several sales promise friendly dogs, but this is the only one promising “friendly kitty kats”

#38: 3803 Delridge Way SW – Restaurant, bar, live-music gear at The Skylark

#42: 7742 15th Ave SW – Live band

#48: 9141 7th Ave S – First-ever participant in South Park

#72: 3241 47th Ave SW – Annual multi-artist art-glass extravaganza

#140: 5218 SW Stevens St – “30 Barbies” (one of 5 sales where Barbie is in the description)

#199: 3452 39th Ave SW – DJ

#351: 7904 35th Ave SW – Vinyl collectors/sellers, with DJs, at Kenyon Hall

#394: 3710 Walnut Ave SW and #502: 11217 Arroyo Beach Place SW– Various sales are offering treats too – these two mention cotton candy

#447: 9323 45th Ave SW – 6 sellers promise bake sales, but this one says the treats will be created by “my son, an aspiring pastry chef”

#479: 4136 SW Holden St – 4 sales mention American Girl but this one declares itself an “American Girl Garage Sale”

Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm Saturday; some listings mention extra hours and even extra days. Check the online map page for changes/cancellations (the online map itself reflects updates but not the printable version) and for links to lists we’ve already published; all our WSCGSD coverage is archived here, newest to oldest.