VIDEO: Seattle City Light shows off new curbside chargers for EVs

You might have noticed a few of those unique parking signs around the peninsula. They mark curbside spaces for users of Seattle City Light‘s new public Level 2 curbside chargers. SCL invited media to a demonstration on Tuesday at the one installed in the 2100 block of California SW, one of the locations we first mentioned after spotting the city permit application more than a year ago. Citywide, the pilot project is installing 58 chargers at 31 locations – two chargers at most sites – and 25 of those sites are now operational, five in West Seattle, including this one.

The program uses a few different types of chargers – this one is tailored expressly to installation on metal utility poles. It’s first-come, first-served, up to four hours of parking for EVs that are being charged (longer if they’re parked overnight). They envision the average user, driving 25 miles a day, would use a charger like this once or twice a week, for up to four hours. These are 9.6-kilowatt chargers, not high-speed; the cost to the user is 21 cents per kilowatt, so that’s $1.89 an hour, which SCL’s Jacob Orenberg says would get the average EV driver about 30 miles. You need to use an app, special card, or pay by phone to get access to the cord. Here’s how it works.

To reduce the chances of vandalism and theft that have plagued City Light’s first generation of public chargers, features include the cables staying inaccessible until activated, and the fact that these Level 2 cables have very little content of value, Orenberg said, maybe “a buck worth of copper.” The installation and activation took longer than originally hoped, he also said, for reasons inclluding designs that needed to be “reconfigured,” leading to “permits that needed to be redone,” and contractor scheduling delays, “no one thing.” But now that they’re available, SCL say, “use has far exceeded our expectations,” so far. You can see the five West Seattle locations (plus the city’s Junction fast-charger station, and future Morgan Junction charging lot) on this map.