WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Junction Wine Walk draws 1,000+ people to sample beverages and businesses

Tonight’s sold-out West Seattle Wine Walk, organized by the WS Junction Association, not only brought out more than a thousand people to taste wine and visit businesses, it also gathered donations for WestSide Baby. More than 50 wineries and businesses participated – we visited three of the WSB sponsors who were participating. Ben from Viscon Cellars was pouring at CAPERS Home:

You can visit his tasting room Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 5910 California SW. To the north, Ava and Jo from Spruce Hill Winery (open Fridays/Saturdays in SODO) were pouring at Kendall Dental:

And Emerald Water Anglers (42nd/Oregon) hosted Momento Cellars:

The Junction Association announces events like these months in advance, so be sure to snap up your ticket(s) next time as soon as you hear about it, so you don’t miss out – you’ll see the news here as well as wsjunction.org.