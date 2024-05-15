West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

FOLLOWUP: Almost a month later, SUV still on West Seattle beach

May 15, 2024 10:43 pm
 Environment | West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

It’s been almost a month since somebody drove that Jeep Compass onto the rocky beach between Seola and The Arroyos. (Here’s our original report; police later told us the vehicle’s owner belatedly reported it stolen.) While other vehicle-in-water cases have resulted in relatively rapid removal, this one is still there. Area residents Robin, awho sent the photos above and below, has been tracking the situation, and campaigning to get something done about it.

Most recently, Robin filed an illegal-dumping report via Find It Fix It. Seattle Public Utilities, which runs the illegal-dumping program, referred it to Seattle Parks. But Parks closed the ticket, telling Robin in a follow-up call that it’s not on Parks property. Meantime, it’s not just beached, it’s in and out of the water as the tide fluctuates:

That photo is from Tim, who was startled to see the semi-submerged SUV while out paddling last Saturday. The question remains, who’s ultimately accountable for getting it off the beach? In our most-recent round of inquiries more than a week ago, the state Ecology Department – which had responded to the scene early on, to remove fuel from the vehicle – said it was a “police matter” and that local law enforcement needed to work with the beach owners. After that, we asked SPD where it stood, and they repeated what had been mentioned before – tow trucks couldn’t get close enough to remove it: “There have been discussions with the Department of Ecology, U.S. Coast Guard and others, but it remains in the water for now.”

That it does.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Almost a month later, SUV still on West Seattle beach"

  • Alki resident May 15, 2024 (10:51 pm)
    Reply

    Wait until the tide is in and get a tug boat or something to get it maybe? Could a smaller ferry show up with a tow truck on board?

  • C May 15, 2024 (11:22 pm)
    Reply

    Classic “pass the buck” situation. Lovely. 

