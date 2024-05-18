BASEBALL: West Seattle High School back in state’s final four after two victories today

That’s how West Seattle High School‘s baseball team celebrated the win this evening that is sending them back to the state semifinals – third year in a row! We’ve been up at Edmonds-Woodway HS for the past six hours covering WSHS’s first two state tournament games – both one-run victories, 2-1 over Peninsula and 10-9 over Mountlake Terrace. Next they’ll head to Pasco, where the state 3A semifinal and final games will be played this year. We’ll add more about today’s games here later!
West Seattle, Washington
18 Saturday
| 0 COMMENTS