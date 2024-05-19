CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder team wins Ultimate championship

We have word tonight of another team of local middle-schoolers who won a citywide championship this weekend. Lilyanna, a member of the Pathfinder K-8> Ultimate team, sent the report and photo:

I am an 8th grader at Pathfinder K-8, I am on the Ultimate Frisbee team and we won the championship on Saturday! We won 11-4 and our season ended 7-1. My team and I can’t believe that we made it that far. We went to Spring Reign and completed against so many amazing teams. We won 3/6 games we played. It was an amazing experience and we all had so much fun!

The reason for this email is I want our team to be recognized. I have one of the most amazing and talented teams that I’ve ever been on. As a 8th grader leaving Pathfinder and going off to High School, it makes me really happy that I got to experience this. I love Ultimate so much, but what I love most is the people on my team and at my school. We have amazing coaches! Coach Jonah and Coach John. They’ve taught not only me but our team how to work together and build the community that we have now. Thank you so much, Pathfinder, for the amazing opportunity to be a part of the team.

The leaving 8th graders on the team are

Anna

Willa

Taylor

Salem

Ronan

Elias

Milo

Ian

Will