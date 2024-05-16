Set your calendar! Dine out next Tuesday for Fauntleroy Fall Festival

(WSB photo: Pumpkin-decorating at 2023 Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

Yes, spring/summer event season is just getting started, but one of fall’s biggest events will have a moment in the spotlight at a tasty fundraiser next Tuesday. It’s the annual Endolyne Joe’s dine-out day for the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, a free-admission event that runs entirely on donations and volunteers. If you come to the restaurant (9261 45th SW in the heart of Fauntleroy’s mini-business district) on Tuesday, May 21 (it’s open 8 am-10 pm), you’ll be part of it. Here’s the announcement from festival organizers:

Join us @ Endolyne Joe’s on Tuesday, May 21st, for a full day of fundraising! A portion of the daily sales from Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner will be donated directly to our beloved Fall Festival. Dinner time (4-9 pm) @ Joe’s will have the famous raffle ticket sales for amazing gift baskets donated by our local community.

If you haven’t been to the Fall Festival before – check out our coverage from last year.