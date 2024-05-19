VIDEO: It’s more than a match as soccer traditions accompany West Seattle Junction FC’s debut

If you aren’t steeped in soccer match-day traditions, this is a great time to learn, as West Seattle Junction FC starts its first-ever season. Above, our video shows supporters approaching Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex to conclude their March to the Match, which started about half a mile away at The Westy. Those arriving at the stadium found a banner emblazoned with West Seattle neighborhood names:

Inside the stadium, a chance to buy merch:

Community businesses there included WSB sponsor Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle:

On the field, the players walked onto the field with youth accompanying them:

But first, a huddle with head coach Erik Oman:

In the stands, even before the match, a sense of fun:

So what about the soccer? you ask. The match, against Capital FC from Salem, Oregon, ended in a draw, 2-2. The match was streamed, and archived on YouTube – watch the first half here, second half here. Junction FC’s two goals were by Jacen Stein and Mani Diop. Next home match: Friday (May 24), 7 pm, vs. Lane United FC (also from Oregon); tickets are available online.