BIZNOTE: Five years for il Nido at Alki Homestead

Five years have passed since the restaurant il Nido opened in the historic Alki Homestead/Fir Lodge (2717 61st SW). We received this anniversary announcement today:

Our staff at il Nido wanted to reach out and let you know we are celebrating the restaurant’s 5th anniversary this week. It’s an honor to be a part of the Alki community & the current caretakers of the historic Homestead — we’ve welcomed many neighbors through our doors over the past five years, and we are grateful for each guest who has made these years so special. It has been an eventful time in the world and within our industry specifically, and we are thrilled to be thriving in West Seattle! With care —

Candice & the il Nido staff

The restaurant was founded by Mike Easton in 2019 and taken over three years later by its executive chef and general manager, Katie Gallego and Cameron Williams. If you’re new to the area, the building itself has a long backstory as the city-landmark Fir Lodge, built in the early 1900s, its future long in question after a 2009 fire until area investor Dennis Schilling bought it in 2015 and restored it.