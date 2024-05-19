WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Art with a message

(WSB photos)

In the midday Sunday sunshine, Alki UCC offered visitors the chance to create art with a message – the message someone has tried to obliterate by damaging and/or stealing banners hanging over its entry five times. As noted in our first story about this, they also collaborated with an artist to design a new banner:

The banner will soon hang with what’s out front now at the building Alki UCC shares with Kol HaNeshamah:

The individual art pages created by visitors today were theirs to either take home or leave behind as contributions to another art work, possibly a collage.