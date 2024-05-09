TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday notes + upcoming alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 9.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny and warm today, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:39 am; sunset will be at 8:32 pm.

UPCOMING ALERTS

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: No specifics yet on President Biden‘s route, just the airspace advisory suggesting his Seattle visit will span a window of 5:15 pm Friday to 2:45 pm Saturday.

SATURDAY: From Seattle Public Utilities, covering the next two Saturdays:

On Saturday, May 11 and Saturday, May 18, SPU contractor crews will be performing pavement restoration on Sylvan Way SW between SW Orchard St and Delridge Way SW as part of the Longfellow Natural Drainage System (NDS) project. To perform this work safely and effectively, Sylvan Way SW between Home Depot’s eastern access and SW Orchard St will be temporarily closed to traffic. Local access will be allowed to driveways east of the closure on Sylvan Way SW. Signage and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Working hours on May 11 and May 18 will be 7 am – 7 pm.

ALSO SATURDAY: It’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day at more than 500 locations around the peninsula and a bit beyond, 9 am-3 pm.

ONGOING ROAD-WORK ALERT

*SDOT’s info page for the Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project is updated with more details about the ongoing work at Delridge/Oregon, which is narrowed as a result:

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Open.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (We’re aware that the low bridge hasn’t shown up in this feed since the recent closure, and we’re awaiting word from SDOT on whether that’ll be fixed.)

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!