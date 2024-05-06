West Seattle Junction FC updates: Preseason victory – but still fighting for access to ‘existing field resources’

(Photos courtesy Junction FC)

Less than two weeks now until West Seattle’s new pre-pro soccer club, Junction FC, takes the field for their season-opening match on Sunday, May 19. On Sunday, hundreds of fans got a preview during a preseason match with Cultures United FC at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. But the organization is still trying to get approval from Seattle Public Schools, which owns the venue, for access to operationally vital field resources. Junction FC executive director Jessica Pierce shares this report on the game and the challenges:

It was an exciting 4-0 victory for West Seattle Junction FC vs Cultures United Sunday in their first friendly match of the 2024 season at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex! With goals by Joel Demian, Will Maschmedt, Reed Henley, and Mani Diop.

The team showcased exceptional skill and determination on the field, making for an outstanding first performance after only four days of training together. The fan base was also strong despite the Sounders afternoon match and cold stormy weather.

The Club welcomed approximately 300 guests to the stadium who enjoyed tres leche cake, spicy duros, and Mexican-inspired coffee while cheering on the Junction FC to their win.

However, amidst this triumph, Junction FC continues to face challenges with Seattle Public Schools and equitable access to existing field resources despite paying the hefty rental fees and 10% of ticket revenue for their permit. Junction FC reports ongoing struggles with SPS, who are currently denying essential resources like the Nino Cantu scoreboard, existing WiFi, essential PA systems, and space in the empty home team booth to monitor the game properly.

Junction FC, in collaboration with West Seattle Booster Club, will be running concessions to benefit the West Seattle High School Athletic program; both rely on WiFi to run point of sale terminals and cameras for their (7) home matches. A majority of the concessions profit is donated to the Booster Club to run their 2025 athletic programs, which SPS gives minimal funding to. The scoreboard and PA system are obvious essentials for the general fanbase as well as those with visual or hearing impairments. SPS cites Master Use Permits from 2002 and a 1999 Superintendent decision which notes that a PA system will be installed and used up to 10 times per year for football. The language does not limit the use to 10; it notes how often it will be used. The decision goes on to say that the Parks Department may also use the PA system for weekend tournament play to allow more intensive use throughout the year. This Master Use Permit was superseded by the 2011 MUP (3011407-EX) which approved the relocation of Denny Middle School from the athletic complex property to its current location behind Chief Sealth; this action expanded the public space and the sports complex. All conditions were removed and no limitations exist on public record.

The issues of WiFi and scoreboard access come without consistent reasoning. Junction FC has requested time for public testimony at this Wednesday night’s School Board Meeting and will open this issue up to a greater audience. The Club has workarounds in place to get through the season, but is frustrated by the necessity for replacement resources when adequate facilities are already in place for the benefit of the community, its taxpayers. Stay tuned for updates.