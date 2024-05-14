TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 14.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:32 am; sunset will be at 8:39 pm.

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*SDOT says the permanent Highland Park Way/Holden signals are now working. But they have more to do at the intersection:

Over the next couple of weeks we will repair the sidewalk at the northwest corner of Highland Park Way SW. It was damaged by freight trucks driving over it when turning right onto SW Holden St. To address this, we will also adjust the lanes on Highland Park Way SW to allow for wider turns.Additionally, we will rebuild the curb ramps on the northwest and northeast corners of Highland Park Way and SW Holden St to address issues caught during our ADA accessibility inspection. This work is scheduled through May 24 … Our work hours are generally 7 AM – 4 PM. However, we will need to work overnight to adjust the lanes, which involves removing the current traffic lane markings and repainting the lines to mark the new lane widths.

*PSE’s Beach Drive gas-pipeline project could start this week.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Open.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (We’re aware that the low bridge hasn’t shown up in this feed since the recent closure, and we’re awaiting word from SDOT on whether that’ll be fixed.)

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!