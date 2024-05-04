UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

Thanks for the tips. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the westbound bridge just west of 99.
3:44 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.
Thanks for the tips. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the westbound bridge just west of 99.
3:44 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.
Accident clearing now. Another van is in the ditch near the west seattle sign off Fauntleroy. Be careful out there
The man who caused the accident fled the scene with a female companion. I drove by shortly after it happened and saw them walking against traffic on the bridge onto e marginal way. The car that caused the accident actually passed me earlier back on I5 near downtown, he was driving well over 100 back there and almost hit me an a few others and I was thinking it’s only a matter of time till he loses control. The victim who was hit was an older gebtleman in a truck (he seemed fine, was on the phone with 911 already). Hope SPD is able to apprehend those low lifes
Do you have any info on the bridge closure apparently tomorrow May 5, 6am to 10am?
| 5 COMMENTS