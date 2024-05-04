West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

May 4, 2024 2:58 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
Thanks for the tips. A crash is blocking multiple lanes on the westbound bridge just west of 99.

3:44 PM: SDOT says the scene is clear.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • Stephanie May 4, 2024 (3:03 pm)
    Accident clearing now. Another van is in the ditch near the west seattle sign off Fauntleroy. Be careful out there 

  • PDiddy May 4, 2024 (3:08 pm)
    I saw the two perps walking away and got pictures and I reported this to the police. Looks from what I saw like they were likely racing or going to fast and lost control and wrecked then abandoned the vehicle. Probably stolen.

  • WsUser22 May 4, 2024 (3:17 pm)
    The man who caused the accident fled the scene with a female companion. I drove by shortly after it happened and saw them walking against traffic on the bridge onto e marginal way. The car that caused the accident actually passed me earlier back on I5 near downtown, he was driving well over 100 back there and almost hit me an a few others and I was thinking it’s only a matter of time till he loses control. The victim who was hit was an older gebtleman in a truck (he seemed fine, was on the phone with 911 already). Hope SPD is able to apprehend those low lifes 

  • Jooseph May 4, 2024 (3:58 pm)
    Do you have any info on the bridge closure apparently tomorrow May 5, 6am to 10am?

    • WSB May 4, 2024 (4:01 pm)
      We have been publishing reminders about that daily, and first reported on it when announced two months ago. Publishing yet another reminder in an hour or so, providing more breaking news doesn’t get in the way. In short, the Emerald City Ride will close the WESTBOUND high bridge approximately 5-9 am Sunday.

