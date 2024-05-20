TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, May 20.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Mostly sunny, high in the mid-60s.. Today’s sunrise was at 5:25 am; sunset will be at 8:47 pm. (We are now one month away from the summer solstice on June 20.)
ROAD-WORK ALERTS
*SDOT work at Highland Park Way/Holden – “Noisy” overnight work tonight, 6 pm-4 am, changing pavement markings – details here.
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:
*Sound Transit drilling in the east Junction could start today – here’s the alert info.
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is. … Starting today, work at the Southworth terminal will close lanes there for about 3 weeks.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Low bridge: Open.
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
1st Ave. S. Bridge:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (Except the low bridge, for now; SDOT says it’s working on that.)
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
