Preschoolers close busy salmon-release season on Fauntleroy Creek

(WSB photo by Patrick Sand)

By Judy Pickens

Special to West Seattle Blog

This afternoon, preschoolers from Holy Rosary School capped one of the busiest salmon-release seasons on Fauntleroy Creek since the first, in 1991.

Between April 28 and May 31, volunteers with the Fauntleroy Watershed Council hosted 720 students and 250 adults for 19 releases that introduced 2,000+ coho fry to the creek.

The total included about 400 fry reared by volunteer Jack Lawless to ensure that, even if a school lost a lot of fish, every student would have at least one to put in the water. His fish also enabled children from Holy Rosary, three other area preschools, and members of Scout Troop 284 to have a salmon-release experience.

During elementary-school releases, students explored habitat in Fauntleroy Park, and one group went on to Lincoln Park to hear the stewardship story behind Bruun Idun, the troll sculpture.

(Releases went on regardless of the weather – here, fish dipper Dennis Hinton assisted Highland Park Elementary 4th graders – photo by Tom Trulin)

“It was a very busy but rewarding season with quite a variety of enthused students,” said Dennis Hinton. Shannon Ninburg and Tom Trulin joined him in making up the release team, and six new watershed volunteers gave a hand.

Release fry and those from last fall’s spawning are now feeding primarily on aquatic-insect larva in the creek. Those that find enough food and protection will head to saltwater next spring as smolts (teenagers). From mid-March to mid-May this year, volunteers used net traps in the upper and lower creek to document 30 smolts en route to nearshore habitat in Fauntleroy Cove.

“Fry released at the big bridge in the park will linger there for a few weeks, so come have a look,” Dennis said. “Given the life cycle of these fish, the creek has salmon in it year round, so remember to help protect them by keeping dogs out of the water and leaving limbs where they are in the creek.”

(WSB photo)

Next up for the general public: the annual drumming in October to call in spawners and, if it’s successful, a weekend “open creek.”