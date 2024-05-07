West Seattle, Washington

Looking into the flyover

May 7, 2024 10:37 am
5 COMMENTS
We saw/heard that very loud two-jet flyover while covering an unrelated outdoor event in North Admiral. Looking into it!

5 Replies to "Looking into the flyover"

  • Ralph Nader May 7, 2024 (10:39 am)
    I noticed the same thing yesterday evening. Multiple loud military looking jets flying around the Sound. No pun intended.

  • Norskgirl May 7, 2024 (10:53 am)
    I live in the Genesee Hills area.  Heard loud sounds of jets overhead.  Looked out my window and saw two jets flying in a NW direction.   Immediately I looked at the WSB,  knowing you would have something.  And here you are!  You are great WSB!

    • WSB May 7, 2024 (11:06 am)
      Haven’t found info yet but still trying. We’ve missed the others bc HQ is on the south end – in this case we just happened to be standing on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of California!

  • Mike May 7, 2024 (10:56 am)
    Yep, I saw them yesterday, as well. I think it was between 5:30 and 6pm. Today I noticed 7 of them, all heading to Boeing Field. Yesterday, I didn’t count them, but it was around the same number, also heading to Boeing Field.

  • Streamdreamer May 7, 2024 (11:09 am)
    Heard and watched as two seemingly fully armed military jets thundered over North Admiral at a very low altitude heading to the NW possibly towards the base on Whidbey. Have never seen any jets like that around here with what certainly appeared to be rockets and other weapons visible. Don’t know if I feel safe or worried…

