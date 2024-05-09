HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition, with Muse Fest musical performances

6:07 PM: The May 2024 West Seattle Art Walk is happening right now at more than three dozen venues from North Admiral to Morgan Junction!

Our first stop tonight is West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), where Clara Boline is tonight’s featured artist:

Her show, “Bumper Sticker on a Ferrari,” is described on the Art Walk website as:

This show depicts orchids with various permanent changes made to them. The series of work is meant to call out the strength and resilience of femininity and the harmful comments women receive when making permanent changes to their own bodies. The title of the show refers to a comment the artist has actually received; “Why would she get that tattoo? It’s like slapping a bumper sticker on a Ferrari!”

She’s at WSG until 8 pm. Now that it’s past 6 pm, we’re off to check out some of the 11 performances comprising Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices until 7:45 pm. More coverage to come! (WSB is an Art Walk co-sponsor.)

6:30 PM: CAPERS in The Junction (4511 California SW) is featuring artists from the West Seattle Garden Tour poster contest, including winner Pam Lustig:

6:52 PM: At the Discovery Shop – a nonprofit that raises money for the American Cancer Society – volunteer Ann McClary is tonight’s artist:

She’s donating proceeds from sales of her watercolors.