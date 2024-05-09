FOLLOWUP: Here’s how much was recycled at Fauntleroy Church’s spring ’roundup’

(WSB photo, April 27)

Twice a year, Fauntleroy Church offers the community the opportunity for free drop-off recycling of many items you can’t put out for curbside pickup. Judy Pickens shares the tally from the recent spring edition:

At least 475 people took advantage of 1 Green Planet‘s free, responsible recycling at Fauntleroy Church on April 27. The day’s take of 15.518 tons of recyclables brought the total since these Recycle Roundups began, in 2010, to just over 353 tons. The fall roundup will be on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The participation fluctuates a bit year to year – weather can be a factor, too – but for comparison, this is up a bit from last year’s spring totals.