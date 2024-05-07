Ferry-dock meeting, dine-out fundraiser, food drive, more on your West Seattle Tuesday list

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: The Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) continues its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Classes have been added, too.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop in Tuesday mornings until noon at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau).

CITY COUNCIL’S TRANSPORTATION LEVY REVIEW: Starts this morning around 10:30 am, right after the regular meeting of the Transportation Committee, chaired by D-1 Councilmember Rob Saka. Here’s the agenda; watch live here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly meeting of the Seattle City Council, 2 pm. There is a public-comment period – in person or by phone – if there’s something you want to tell the council. The agenda explains how. You can watch live via Seattle Channel.

WSHS FOOD DRIVE: West Seattle High School‘s care coordinator is collecting donations of food and more (see the list here) at the school’s north entrance, 4-5:30 pm today. (3000 California SW)

POSTSEASON SOFTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School plays Rainier Beach, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FERRY DOCK MEETING: Catch up on the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project during a 6 pm online meeting with Washington State Ferries. Our calendar listing has the registration link.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Happening tonight:

Dine Out for Hope Lutheran School at the Great American Diner on Tuesday, May 7th from 6-9 pm. Join us with your family and friends for great food and live entertainment from Hope’s talented students. Dine in or Take Out! Please mention “Hope” when ordering. Proceeds benefit the 2025 7th and 8th Grade East Coast Trip. Menu available here.

(4752 California SW)

FREE INTRODUCTORY ASL CLASSES: This start-any-time series continues, 6 pm at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW), info here.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with your neighbors! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Improve your speaking, communication, and leadership skills by checking out Toastmasters – this is a 6:30 pm online meeting; attendance info is in our calendar listing.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm Tuesdays. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

BINGO AT TALARICO’S: You can play 8 pm bingo every Tuesday. (4718 California SW)

What are YOU planning? Are community members invited? Tell everyone via our event calendar – please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!