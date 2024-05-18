CONGRATULATIONS! Two Madison MS teams win citywide championships

More big school-sports news – two Madison Middle School teams won citywide championships today!

That’s the Madison volleyball team. Jennifer sent the photo with word that they won the Seattle Public Schools championship today to crown an undefeated season. The championship was against Robert Eagle Staff Middle School – and Madison won despite Eagle Staff having home-court advantage, since that’s where they played.

Eagle Staff is also the school that Madison’s boys soccer team beat for their championship win today:

The photo and update are from Amber; as she had mentioned in the preview we published last night, this match was played at Memorial Stadium downtown