West Seattle 5K this morning, Junction FC this afternoon, and more for your Sunday

Biggest event of the day will temporarily take over Alki and Harbor Avenues this morning:

WEST SEATTLE 5K: Organizers say it’s bigger than ever this year – more than 1,300 people signed up – and if you’re not one of them, you can still register starting at 8:30 am near Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki). The course heads east/northeast from there, to Anchor/Luna Park and back, and Harbor/Alki Avenues will be closed to vehicle traffic approximately 8 am-11 am as a result. The WS5K is a fundraiser for the programs supported by the West Seattle High School PTSA, which coordinates the event too; community co-sponsors include WSB.

Here’s what else you should know about today/tonight, including highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HIGH POINT LIBRARY CLOSED: The branch at 3411 SW Raymond is closed Sundays through at least early June as part of a schedule shuffle as the system deals with staffing shortages.

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meets at 9 am Sundays at rotating locations – today it’s Highland Park Corner (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering spring vegetables, flowers, fruit, and plants, plus baked goods, cheese, fish, meat, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

WHILE YOU’RE IN THE JUNCTION: Fashion pop-up by Jayma at Swan Dive (4537 California SW), 10 am-2 pm.

GRIEF WALK: Join Listening to Grief for this free walk at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) at 10 am – details in our calendar listing.

KINDIE WEST CONCERT SERIES: Next performance in this family-music series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 10:30 today, Paul Chiyokten Wagner – get tickets here.

COMMUNITY ART EVENT: As previewed and explained here, Alki UCC and Kol HaNeshamah invite community participation in an art event responding to repeated vandalism and theft of banners outside their building. All are welcome. If you’re going – or even if you aren’t – consider bringing donations for this month’s Alki UCC collection drive – this story mentions what’s most needed this month. (6115 SW Hinds)

JUNCTION FC’S DEBUT: All supporters are invited to join the 1 pm March to the Match from The Westy (7908 35th SW), for the new club’s debut in a 2 pm match vs. Capital FC at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). Match tickets still available.

AUTHOR EVENT: Meet Jenny Gwinn McGlothern at Inner Alchemy (3043 California SW), 1-3 pm.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly gathering at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. This month: “Discussion of Suite Française by Irène Némirovsky, trans. Sandra Smith.”

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Your weekend can conclude with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!