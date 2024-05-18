REMINDER: West Seattle 5K tomorrow, on Alki and Harbor Avenues

One last reminder that tomorrow (Sunday, May 19) brings more than 1,300 runners and walkers to Alki and Harbor Avenues for the West Seattle 5K. The no-parking signs are out (don’t defy them – you might get towed) and oth streets will be closed to vehicle traffic between roughly 8 am and 11 am. It’s not too late to be part of it – you can still register online, or at the starting line – near the Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki) – starting at 8:30 am Sunday. The West Seattle 5K is a fundraiser for programs supported by the West Seattle High School PTSA, which coordinates the event.