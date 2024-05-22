CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed in West Seattle Junction business burglary

Almost five months ago, on Christmas Eve, we reported on a break-in at West Seattle Smoke Shop in The Junction, updated with word that a suspect had been arrested. That was the last we heard of the case until now. Earlier this week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the suspect, 40-year-old Eric J. Mason of Alki, with second-degree burglary and obstruction of a law-enforcement officer. (At right is an arrest-night photo from charging documents.) The KCPAO notes the case was not sent to them by police until last week; they filed the charges Monday. As we noted on the night of the break-in, police found the suspect after he showed up at a Morgan Junction business with suspiciously bloody hands, allegedly from breaking glass to get into the Smoke Shop, from which he is accused of stealing about $1,500 in merchandise. Court documents say the obstruction charge is because he tried to run from officers that night. According to the jail register, Mason spent four days in custody. He has been back in jail since May 13, arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Shoreline, for which he has been charged. Documents in the West Seattle case say Mason is also under investigation for two bank robberies in Seattle (which ones, the document doesn’t specify) and that he has an “extensive multi-state criminal history.” The jail docket shows that his bail is set at $100.000.