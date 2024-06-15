FERRIES: Three notes for tonight and the next three days

Three Washington State Ferries notes:

TONIGHT: On the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route, M/V Kitsap is sailing at a reduced capacity for the rest of the night, 300 people maximum, because of a crew shortage.

SUNDAY: The systemwide summer schedule takes effect tomorrow. For the Triangle Route, that means two things, WSF says:

Beginning with our summer schedule, we will operate an unscheduled third ferry weekdays on our Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route when crewing and a vessel are available. This boat will sail around the other two scheduled vessels to help move more riders and keep the two-boat schedule on time. (Also) an added roundtrip sailing between Vashon and Fauntleroy midday on Fridays.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Another reminder that WSF’s systemwide updates/Q&A community meeting will be held in two online sessions, noon Monday and 6 pm Tuesday, with duplicate presentations. Registration to get the link for either (or both) is here.