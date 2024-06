10:54 PM: Second case today of confirmed gunfire: This time in North Delridge, on SW Brandon just east of 29th [vicinity map]. Officers just told dispatch they’ve found shell casings there, after multiple 911 callers in the area reported hearing shots a short time ago. No injuries or property damage reported so far; no witnesses, either, so there’s no word so far of shooter or (potential) vehicle description.

11:06 PM: Officers report they’ve “collected nine 9-millimeter casings.”