WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Stormy sights

Thanks for the photos! After a sunnier-than-forecast day, the showers moved in around 4:30 – with some hail/ice pellets too. Theresa Arbow-O’Connor says that’s what the sky looked like, northeastward from Alki, right about when the first drops fell. Between showers, a rainbow graced the eastern sky:

Thanks to the texter who sent that from High Point. Unsettled, cooler-than-normal weather is forecast to continue into tomorrow, with a continuing chance of thunderstorms, but by midweek we’re supposed to see 70s again.