THEATER: ArtsWest announces five productions for 2024-2025 season ‘The Family of Things’

Midway through the run of its current production “Clyde’s,” ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) has revealed what it’s working on for next season! From the official announcement:

ArtsWest has announced their 2024-2025 season THE FAMILY OF THINGS, with five dynamic productions – featuring multiple New York Times Critic picks, a return of an audience favorite, and unique collaborations with local Seattle partners, Pratidhwani and Salle Auriol Seattle. This is the fourth season programmed by a collective of ArtsWest Associate Artists in collaboration with ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright, with this year’s Associate Artist roles taken on entirely by ArtsWest staff.

Whoever you are, no matter how lonely,

the world offers itself to your imagination,

calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting–

over and over announcing your place

in the family of things

– Mary Oliver, (excerpt from “Wild Geese”)

Mary Oliver is beloved as one of the great poets of the natural world. She found her place there early on, and throughout her life gave us messages in bottles about how we might find our place too. She admired the bird and the bear and the snake and the tree, pointing out that humans are the sole members of the natural world who have been blessed and cursed to ask questions like “Who am I?” and “Where do I belong?” Finding answers to these questions can seem like an impossible quest, but in Wild Geese, Mary Oliver gives us a place to start:

You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves.

THE FAMILY OF THINGS is about some humans, the softest animals, striving to let themselves and each other love, which, as Mary shows us, is the only path to belonging. We’ll explore the love of two friends in a regime where beauty is for the few and lives are expendable; in a friendship where artistic success is on the line; in a culture where the wrong kind of love must remain secret; in a female friendship where proving oneself is a necessity; and finally in the context of a passion which verges on mania.

Through it all, we’ll hold the hope that love will show us the path to belonging and allow us each to find our place in the family of things.

GUARDS AT THE TAJ

by Rajiv Joseph

A Co-Production with Pratidhwani

September 12 – October 6

Winner, 2016 Obie Award for Best New American Play

Winner, 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play

In 1648 India, two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal—an event that shakes their respective worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concepts of friendship, beauty, and duty, and changes them forever. GUARDS AT THE TAJ is one of Pulitzer Prize Finalist Rajiv Joseph’s seminal works.

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

Created by Corinne Park-Buffelen & Mathew Wright

November 21 – December 22

ArtsWest Audience Favorite!

Last year, a new holiday tradition was born as ArtsWest sent four of Seattle’s hottest musical theater stars on a cozy retreat to write the most perfect holiday show the world had ever seen. But when a blizzard hit, tensions rose and the crumpled-up notebook pages began to pile up even faster than the snow. This year, four more stars scramble to remount last year’s holiday hit. With hindsight on their side, the process should be foolproof. What could possibly go wrong?

Inspired by classic holiday TV specials and musicals about putting on a musical, witness this new Seattle theater tradition as four of the city’s most beloved musical theater stars take you on a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.

COVENANT

by York Walker

February 6 – March 2

NY Times Critic’s Pick!

When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he’s not the only one with a secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker’s Covenant explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.

ATHENA

by Gracie Gardner

In Collaboration with Salle Auriol

April 10 – May 4

NY Times Critic’s Pick!

ADVANCE. PARRY. REPEAT. Mary Wallace and Athena are both seventeen-year-old fencers training for Nationals. Mary Wallace lives in a house in New Jersey, loves marine biology and practices at home. Athena lives in an apartment in New York City, takes acne medication and Athena is not her real name. Follow their journey from competitors to confidantes as they form a bond navigating the milestones of adolescence, training together only to learn the future is only certain for one of them.

THE EFFECT

by Lucy Prebble

June 19 – July 13

NY Times Critic’s Pick!

In this thrilling play by Lucy Prebble (HBO’s “Succession”), two young volunteers, Tristan and Connie, agree to take part in a clinical drug trial. Succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, however, Tristan and Connie manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of the clinicians involved. This funny, moving and perhaps surprisingly human play explores questions of sanity, neurology and the limits of medicine, alongside ideas of fate, loyalty and the inevitability of physical attraction.