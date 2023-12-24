West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect questioned after business burglary; package thief

December 24, 2023 9:18 pm
Two incidents, including one unfolding right now:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Police were called to West Seattle Smoke Company in The Junction about half an hour because of a broken window; security video showed the shop had been burglarized and showed the burglar leaving on foot. Right now they’re questioning a suspect, a man who was reported to 911 for showing up at a Morgan Junction business with bloody hands. No word yet on what was taken from the shop, but video there showed the burglar carrying two bags when he left.

PACKAGE THIEF: Kevin sent the video:

He says the person in the video “was casing cars and stealing packages along Beach Dr SW just south of Jacobsen=(Friday) around 10:20 am.”

