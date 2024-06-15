West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Admiral gunfire

June 15, 2024 1:43 pm
Thanks for the texted tips and photo.

Multiple readers report police are investigating gunfire in Admiral about an hour ago. One reader reports: ” My son and his girlfriend were playing tennis and a black Elantra went by with music blaring, they turned right on Walnut following another car and then heard 4 gunshots. Everyone panicked. My son and his girlfriend stayed behind to talk to the police.” No injuries reported. No official info – we went up after the first text but police were leaving just as we arrived in the area. SPD incident # is 24-162978.

  • Marcus June 15, 2024 (2:07 pm)
    Now it’s the day time.  What is next?

