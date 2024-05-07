West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

Brown water in some neighborhoods near West Seattle Junction

May 7, 2024 2:52 pm
 Utilities | West Seattle news

Two “brown water” reports so far today – one from Karen near 45th/Edmunds on the south side of The Junction, one from Crystal near California/Genesee in the north. No current emergencies mapped so it might be hydrant activity – SFD did have a short-lived gas-leak situation near 40th/Edmunds this morning, and firefighters usually connect to a hydrant precautionarily. Whatever the suspected cause, always report brown water to Seattle Public Utilities, 206-386-1800.

