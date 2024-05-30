BIZNOTES: More signs of change

Two more window signs of note:

TOP POT DOUGHNUTS: When we reported a month-plus ago that Top Pot Doughnuts was returning to West Seattle, we noted that sources had told us the location would be the ex-Wildflour/Flying Apron spot at 4709 California SW. Thanks to Anne for the tip that proof has appeared in the windows today:

Our photographer talked to Top Pot employees working in the space today and they said they’re hoping to be open “in a couple months.” A company spokesperson told us by email “summer.”

PEARLS: We noticed this sign, and empty windows otherwise, while passing Pearls (4800 Delridge Way SW), and stopped for a closer look:

No further info so far. We’ve added it to our watch list for future reopening.