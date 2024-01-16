BIZNOTE: Wildflour closes its West Seattle Junction location

That’s the sign on the door at Wildflour Gluten-Free Bakery in The Junction; the company confirmed to WSB via email, “Unfortunately we had to close the business today.” This is less than a week after Wildflour emailed customers to say it needed help, and one day after it said the same thing on social media, in part:

… We find ourselves in a very sad position, where the future of Wildflour is looking more and more over. If anyone is interested in helping, we are looking for accredited investors/partners to help get us on the right path, and we are willing to go over details if interested (our own financials and direction needed to correct current path). Our passion for our product is like no other in the gluten free space, and we just want to continue doing what we love. …

According to its online background page, Wildflour was founded in 2010, and taken over by its current owner in 2019. Last year it expanded into West Seattle by taking over the former Flying Apron, also a gluten-free eatery, at 4709 California SW. If it doesn’t reopen, this will be the fourth vacant storefront on the west side of the 4700 block of California; of the other three, two (the former Bin 41 and former Pharmaca) are listed for lease, and the third (former Taqueria Guaymas) was at last report to be turned into a new restaurant by co-owner Sam Virk, whose family also owns the Wildflour space.